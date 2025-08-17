Northstar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.4% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $650.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,650,885.78. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,176 shares of company stock valued at $34,060,678. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

