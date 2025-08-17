Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 528 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $449.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $452.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.