Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 306 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UPS opened at $88.52 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

