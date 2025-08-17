Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 77 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,323,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.80.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 2.3%

KNSL opened at $443.47 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.02 and a 200-day moving average of $462.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.