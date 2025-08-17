Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,519 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

