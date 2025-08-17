Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $1.03 Million in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.34% of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

NASDAQ XOVR opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $488.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

