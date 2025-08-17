Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG opened at $240.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.27.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

