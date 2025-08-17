Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $839,000 Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

Shares of SIXO opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.58. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

