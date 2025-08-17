Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $195.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

