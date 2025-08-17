Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VB stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

