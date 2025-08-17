Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 3,164 Shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 11.55% of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (EMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index that have consistent dividend growth for seven years. EMDV was launched on Jan 25, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

