Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 3,164 Shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 11.55% of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance
ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.
ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.