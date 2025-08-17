Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,083 Shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 284,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 209,897 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVT stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $325,155.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,592.48. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

