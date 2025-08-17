National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 268.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $30.39 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Financial set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

