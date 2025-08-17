National Pension Service Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 396.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,704 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $199.95 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

