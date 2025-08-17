MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,567 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.90% of MongoDB worth $128,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $218.26 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,693,886.73. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

