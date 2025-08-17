Moment Partners LLC Buys 16,233 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Moment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Moment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moment Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,973,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 601,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,072,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 264,569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

