Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 4.9%

MOH stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day moving average is $281.79.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.