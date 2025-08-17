Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,126 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after buying an additional 1,180,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,766,000 after buying an additional 399,082 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 260,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 501,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,710,000 after buying an additional 144,894 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 353,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

