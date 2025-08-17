Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,595.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,073,000 after purchasing an additional 109,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 62,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $50.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.