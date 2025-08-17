Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.