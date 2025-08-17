MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This is a 28.6% increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.
