MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This is a 28.6% increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

