MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

