Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,606,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,184,163,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $785.23 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $724.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $398,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,270. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.18, for a total transaction of $814,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,243 shares of company stock worth $200,605,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

