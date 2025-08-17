Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70,075 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $189,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Medtronic by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,617,000 after purchasing an additional 301,074 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 143,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 954,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

