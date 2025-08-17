Medtronic PLC (MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on October 17th

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.
Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.
Medtronic Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
