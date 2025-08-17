MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,240 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.08% of MarketAxess worth $87,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,533,000 after purchasing an additional 236,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,828,000 after purchasing an additional 63,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 8.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 341,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $190.04 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.99 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 51.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.70.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

