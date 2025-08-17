Makena Capital Management LLC Has $385.15 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 163.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,592 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 39.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $385,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $591.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $571.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

