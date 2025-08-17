Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,509 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,853,000 after purchasing an additional 224,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $556.11 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.54.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

