Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 88.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

