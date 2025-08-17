Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 733,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in 89BIO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its position in 89BIO by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 89BIO by 21.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in 89BIO by 15.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 89BIO by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at 89BIO

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

89BIO Price Performance

Shares of 89BIO stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 18.03 and a current ratio of 15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. 89BIO has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $11.84.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

About 89BIO

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

