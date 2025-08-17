Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Linde makes up 4.5% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Linde by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Linde by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $480.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.28 and its 200 day moving average is $460.15.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.