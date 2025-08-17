Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.60.

Linamar stock opened at C$73.22 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$43.84 and a 12 month high of C$73.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.96, for a total transaction of C$247,848.00. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

