LeConte Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 181,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.8% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

