LeConte Wealth Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

