Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in Loews by 805.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $96.10.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

