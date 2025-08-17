Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,834 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wendy’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wendy’s by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $10.57 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WEN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

