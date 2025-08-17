Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,943 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,607,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

