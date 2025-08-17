Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 5,418 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,932.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.78.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

