JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,323,000 after acquiring an additional 229,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

