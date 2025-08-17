JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $290.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $798.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

