Jeremy Wacksman Sells 7,129 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $580,942.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,978.12. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $966,605.75.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.2%

Zillow Group stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 14,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

