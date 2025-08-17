iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lowered by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,908 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,034,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

