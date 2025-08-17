iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by LWM Advisors Inc.

LWM Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of LWM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LWM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Finally, Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $299.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

