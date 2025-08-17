iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Moment Partners LLC

Moment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Moment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

