iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lifted by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $48,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

