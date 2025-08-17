iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Trimmed by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

