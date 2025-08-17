iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stock Position Decreased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 137,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

