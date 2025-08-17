Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 6.26 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Invesco Bond Income Plus had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 157.83%.

Shares of BIPS stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 164 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.50 ($2.41). The company has a market cap of £352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.64.

Managed by Rhys Davies and Edward Craven, the Company’s investment objective is to seek to obtain both high income and capital growth from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

