Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 6.26 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Invesco Bond Income Plus had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 157.83%.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance
Shares of BIPS stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 164 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.50 ($2.41). The company has a market cap of £352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.64.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
