International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.6% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,287 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.