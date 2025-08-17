International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $239.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.86 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

